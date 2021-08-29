By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in critical condition with head trauma and another taken to the hospital after a man hit them with his car in Lake View early Sunday morning, police said.READ MORE: Dan Ryan Limousine Crash Injures 9
The offender was driving a BMW northbound in the 3900 block of North Broadway at about 12:49 a.m. when he struck a man and a woman, both 39, as they were crossing the street westbound on West Irving Park Road, police said. The man then did a U-turn and was heading southbound on North Broadway when he struck a 55-year-old man on a bike attempting to help the two people who had been hit.READ MORE: 4 Wounded in Douglas Park Shooting
The driver then hit a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway and was taken into custody, police said. The 39-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition for head trauma. The 39-year-old man was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in good condition with leg pain.MORE NEWS: Malique Long, 17, Held Without Bond In Murder, Attempted Carjacking Of 70-Year-Old Yvonne Ruzich
The offender was treated for bruises on his face at Illinois Masonic and charges are pending against him. Chicago Police Area Three detectives are investigating.