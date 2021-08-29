DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, storm damage, storms

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Scattered storms hit the area again on Sunday, and took a strong turn in the northwest suburbs.

In Arlington Heights, the storms left a big mess. A big tree limb fell on a home and some cars, and other tree limbs were just thrown onto the ground.

Homeowner Dominic Magno said the storm was fast and fierce.

“Rain was really coming down,” he said. “I was inside, and all of a sudden, we heard a really big crash, looked outside, and saw this.”

In nearby Mount Prospect, smoke rose after a power line fell on a tree.

Meanwhile, winds were so strong that a construction cone blew through the parking lot of a grocery store. And while riding a bike was not the best way to get around in that area during the storms, at least one person did it anyway.

