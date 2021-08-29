CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert this weekend after a woman had her cellphone stolen by a group of men on the CTA Pink Line in Lawndale and was then sexually assaulted in an alley.
At 9:30 p.m. Friday, the woman was riding the Chicago Transit Authority line when a group of several men came up and stole her cellphone, police said. All the suspects got off the train and the woman chased them, police said.
The woman was then sexually assaulted by one of the suspects in a nearby alley behind the 4300 block of West Cullerton Street, police said.
In addition to the cellphone, the suspects also took several other items, police said.
The suspects were all around 20 years old and had short black hair. Two were last seen wearing white T-shirts and jeans, a third was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black slippers, and a third was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. All were wearing face masks, police said.
One of the suspects had a tattoo on his left forearm of a name starting with the letter F, police said.
Police have released surveillance images of some of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.