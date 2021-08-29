CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was found dead in the middle of the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police said at 2:18 a.m., troopers were called for a person who was fatally injured in the northbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near 59th Street. How the person was injured was not specified.
The left two local northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan, and the ramp from the inbound Chicago Skyway to the northbound Dan Ryan, were closed for an investigation for about an hour afterward.
Further information was not available Sunday night.