By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police alerted residents of a string of thefts at laundromats and churches this month in multiple Northwest Side neighborhoods.READ MORE: Hackers Obtain Personal Information Of 600,000 DuPage Medical Group Patients
During the incidents, police said an unknown offender entered through the employee area in the back of the business and while employees and customers were distracted they took personal items by force.
Incident times and locations:
• Aug. 12 at 8:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Pulaski Road, West Humboldt Park
• Aug. 14 at 9:33 a.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, Logan Square
• Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue, Belmont GardensREAD MORE: Chicago Man Facing Federal Charges After Making False Statements In Purchase Of More Than 20 Firearms
• Aug. 17 at 6:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Belmont Cragin
• Aug. 17 at 7:26 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue, Hermosa
• Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Diversey Avenue, Belmont Gardens
• Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Logan Square
The offender was described as a 25 to 30-year-old Black and Latino man with a light complexion, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and about 170-180 pounds.MORE NEWS: Jacqueline Jackson, Wife Of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Is Out Of ICU As She Battles COVID-19
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.