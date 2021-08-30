LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears are unofficially in prep mode for week one against the Los Angeles Rams.
But first, they'll have to make a lot of cuts and solidify their 53-man roster by Tuesday at 3 p.m.
All three quarterbacks – Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, and Nick Foles – were out for practice Tuesday. But there are now questions around whether the Bears can and will hold onto Foles, a Super Bowl MVP.
The team is believed to be listening to offers for a third stringer.
For now, this is Dalton’s team – and Dalton says he is ready.
"Now it all begins, and this is what everything that we've done up to this point – this is what it's been leading up to," he said. "We get an extra week this year going into it – not having four preseason games – but this is what all of the OTAs, the training camps – this is what everything leads up to to get to this point; to start the regular season."
“The bar has always been high for him. Andy has to control Andy. Andy can’t control something that’s out of his control, which is Justin – you know what I mean?” said Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy. “So if Andy controls Andy, and we have success on offense, and we play well, and we’re winning, that’s a good thing.”