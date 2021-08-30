CHICAGO (CBS) — One school got a little back-to-school encouragement from one of CBS 2’s own.
CBS 2's Brad Edwards rang the bell Monday morning at Edgar Allan Poe Elementary School, at 10538 S. Langley Ave. in the Pullman community.
He also posed for a few masked selfies with students.
The school is also excited to test out its new gym.
The facility was finished last year, but has not been used because its students were learning remotely.