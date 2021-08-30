CHICAGO (CBS) — Forest Park police are investigating an incident where a woman was found injured in a bullet riddled car next to a Walmart.
Authorities said Sunday night after 11:00, the Forest Park Police Department was notified of shots fired at the Forest Park Walmart at 1300 Des Plaines Avenue.READ MORE: Jacqueline Jackson, Wife Of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Is Out Of ICU As She Battles COVID-19
Officers found shell casings and a bullet-riddled vehicle in a ditch “on the east side of the building.” Police said a female passenger had a gunshot wound. She was taken to Loyola Medical Center but her wound was not considered life-threatening.READ MORE: Police Alert Bridgeport Residents Of Three Business Burglaries
The male driver of the vehicle left before officers arrived. Police said he wasn’t located and it’s unclear if he was injured. Police said the offending vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Impala or Malibu with tinted windows.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigations at 708-366-2425 or detectives@forestpark.net.