By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is facing federal charges after allegedly making false statements while acquiring more than 20 firearms, officials said.
Between 2019 and 2020, Stoval Buchanan, 23, acquired 23 handguns and a rifle from suburban Chicago firearms dealers. Buchanan lied about his address on federal forms, saying that he resided at a certain address in Chicago when in reality he lived at another Chicago address at the time of the purchases, according to the criminal complaint, unsealed in court Monday.
Additionally, in connection with some of the purchases, Buchanan indicated on federal forms he was the actual buyer of the guns but within months of the sales 22 of the guns were no longer in his possession, officials said. Four of the firearms were later discovered in the possession of other individuals, including one felon who was prohibited by federal law from possessing a gun.
Buchanan has been charged with making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, punishable by a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison, officials said.