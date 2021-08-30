By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is facing misdemeanor charges in a Lakeview hit and run Sunday that left two people in critical condition with head trauma and another injured.
Lakeview resident Rayon Allen, 32, was allegedly driving under the influence in the 3900 block of North Broadway early Sunday morning when he struck a man and a woman, both 39, as they were crossing the street westbound on West Irving Park Road, police said.
He then did a U-turn and was heading southbound on North Broadway when he struck a 55-year-old man on a bike who was attempting to help the two people who had been hit.
Allen then hit a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway and was taken into custody, police said.
Allen then hit a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway and was taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound and two citations — one for failing to reduce speed and one for failing to keep in the lanes, police said.
His next court date is Oct. 14 at 4050 W. Washington.