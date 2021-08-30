CHICAGO (CBS) — On the first day for the Chicago Public Schools, bus drivers who are upset with COVID-19 vaccination requirements have thrown a wrench into things.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Monday, the drivers quit – leaving thousands of kids and parents with no choice but to find new ways to get to class.

The district learned of the resignations Friday. On Saturday, they begin notifying families.

On Sunday, plans to pay families $1,000 to get their kids to school this first month took shape. And Monday, day one for the 2021-2022 school year, was a little rocky.

“I didn’t see no buses,” said parent Latrice Edmonds.

Emails to parents from CPS apologized for “inconvenience” as they informed parents that indeed there might not be buses for their kids – and with little notice.

On Friday, 73 contracted CPS bus drivers resigned – leaving 2,100 students without a route.

“It puts you in a bad predicament as a parent,” Edmonds said.

And it is a major kink on the road to class.

“We’re going to work through these kinks,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Among the work-throughs are the following a plan wherein families impacted can receive $1,000 from CPS for the first two weeks of school, and $500 the following months to offset transportation costs.

“Right now, we are making this up as we go along,” said Principal Eric Dockery of Edgar Allan Poe School, at 10538 S. Langley Ave. in the Pullman community. “Parents can use it however they choose.”

Just Monday, the district begun hammering out deals with Lyft and Uber — rideshare companies with which the city partnered to get residents to vaccine sites.

But will CPS ensure that minors in those rideshares are chaperoned by a bus aide or district adult?

“You’re a little ahead of us,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “As soon as we know what the plan is going to be, we will let you know.”

“I am hoping it will be a short-term problem,” added Principal Dockery. “But you, know we are open that it might linger for a while.”

The city said, “the rush of resignations was likely driven by the vaccination requirements.”

IT is creating new challenges at the start of a new year.

“Especially for single parent – moms trying to figure it all out,” Edmonds said.

The mayor said there are likely to be some issues these first couple days. She stands behind the policy that led to the resignations – saying she would not want those unvaccinated drivers interacting with young, vulnerable kids.