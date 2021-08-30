CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure over Minnesota will keep conditions dry and quiet in our area for several days.
This will also set up a northeast wind flow, building high waves Tuesday night through Wednesday.
For Monday night, the low is 67. On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 82.
On Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 79.
We stay dry until Saturday.