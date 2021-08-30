DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure over Minnesota will keep conditions dry and quiet in our area for several days.

2:55 p.m. Monday: 08.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

This will also set up a northeast wind flow, building high waves Tuesday night through Wednesday.

READ MORE: COPA Recommends CPD Officer Seen Struggling With Woman Walking Dog Be Relieved Of Powers Or Placed On Leave; Officer Has Past Misconduct Allegations And Has Been Arrested Before
Lows Tonight: 08.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Monday night, the low is 67. On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 82.

READ MORE: Hackers Obtain Personal Information Of 600,000 DuPage Medical Group Patients
Highs Tomorrow: 08.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 79.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Man Facing Federal Charges After Making False Statements In Purchase Of More Than 20 Firearms
7 Day Forecast: 08.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We stay dry until Saturday.

Mary Kay Kleist