CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 56 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday evening, and six of them were killed.
At least seven of the surviving victims were the age of 18.READ MORE: Attorneys Say CPD Officer Tried To Tackle Woman As She Walked Her Dog At North Avenue Beach, Claim She Was Racially Profiled
The first fatal shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. in the 900 block of West 59th Street in Englewood.
A 27-year-old man was driving when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times. The victim’s car crashed into two unoccupied parked cars, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park. He had been shot in the face, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
At 2:32 a.m. Sunday, two people were outside at a gathering in the 4800 block of South Justine Street in Back of the Yards when someone shot them both. A 26-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and refused medical treatment, but a 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital.
At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was walking in the 200 block of East 71st Street in Park Manor when someone in a black Nissan sport-utility vehicle shot him after a quarrel. The victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
At 5:08 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was in his car in the 2700 block of South Pulaski Road in Little Village when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There was a mass shooting at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, in which four people were wounded at a large gathering in the 2800 block of West 12th Place, in Douglass Park in the Lawndale community. Witnesses were uncooperative, so it was unknown who fired the shots or from whence they came.
All four victims self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 36-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man were each shot in the leg, while a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm.READ MORE: Illinois Red Cross Volunteers To Help Hurricane Ida Victims
One of the latest shootings took place in the 1200 block of North Kedzie around 2:00 a.m. Monday.
According to CPD, a 31-year-old male victim was traveling southbound in his vehicle when he heard several loud gun shots and felt pain. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
In the 7700 block of South Shore Drive around 1:50 a.m. Monday, a 55-year-old male victim responded to loud knocking at his door. He cracked open the door and a male suspect forced his way in with a gun. Police said “the victim and the offender had a verbal altercation before the offender shot the victim multiple times in the torso before fleeing the scene.” The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead
Police said in the 7500 block of South Honore, at around 2:33 Monday morning, A 26-year-old man was trying to enter his home when he heard gun shots and felt pain. He received a gunshot wound and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
A 20-year-old was shot in the 6500 block of South Kimbark at approximately 2:00 a.m. Monday. He was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when a man walked up to the vehicle and shot the 20 year-old. He received a gunshot wound to the thigh and taken to University of Chicago in fair condition.
6500 Block of S. King Dr. on August 30, 2021 @ approx. 12:30 a.m.-3rd District Person Shot30-AUG-2021 01:53 AM
A 22 year old male victim was outside when two unidentified males approached him and asked where he was from. The victim ignored the questioned and continued walking. Moments later, the victim heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gsw to the leg and was transported to U of C where he is listed in stable condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.MORE NEWS: It's Back To School For Chicago Public Schools Students
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
-
- At 8:04 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were in an apartment in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue in Englewood when they were both shot The 26-year-old man was shot in the left egg and left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, while the second victim was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
- At 10:05 p.m. Friday, two teens were discovered in a car in the 2800 block of West Adams Street in East Garfield Park with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, while the other, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
- At 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 14-year-old boy was outside with a group of people in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the neck. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. It is not known If the boy was the intended target, and witnesses have been uncooperative.
- At 11:56 p.m. Friday, two 16-year-olds – a boy and a girl – were walking in the 8700 block of South Holland Road in Auburn Gresham when they heard shots and felt pain. The boy was shot in the chin, while the girl suffered a graze wound to the leg The victims did not see the shooter and did not know the source of the shots. The victims were taken by a passerby to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition, and the boy was later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
- At 12:25 a.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old woman was driving in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park when she was caught in the crossfire between people in two cars who were shooting at each other. The woman was shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 2:02 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was standing outside in the 0-99 block of North Long Avenue in South Austin when a man came up and shot him. The victim suffered a graze wound to the arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.
- At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a man was found in a parked car in the 1500 block of West Cornelia Avenue in Lakeview with gunshot wounds to his back and legs. The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. Further details are not known.
- At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were traveling in a car in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue in Lawndale when someone in a passing blue car shot them both. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, while the man suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment.
- At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a parked car in the 5100 block of West Agatite Avenue in Portage Park when another man came up and asked him for money. The victim said he didn’t have any and drove off, and the other man fired shots and struck him in the groin. The victim was driven by a friend to Community First Medical Center and was then transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. Police said the suspect was a Black male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a face tattoo, a black sweater, and blue jeans.
- At 3 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was walking in the 7600 block of South South Chicago Avenue in Grand Crossing when he was shot in the foot. The man did not see who shot him. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue in Jeffery Manor when he was shot in the right leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 2:51 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was in the backyard of a home in the 0-99 block of East 119th Street in West Pullman when someone came up, took out a gun, and shot him. The victim was shot in the left hand and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:14 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 3500 block of West Ogden Avenue in Lawndale when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the right flank.
- At 10 p.m. Saturday, two men were outside in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue in West Woodlawn when they were both shot. Neither saw the shooter, nor did they know the source of the shots. One man, 40, was shot in the back, while the other 44, was shot in the lower backside and leg. The victims were taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 10:09 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was walking in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bronzeville when three men came up and shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. The gunmen were wearing dark clothing.
- At 10:12 p.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man self-transported to the U of C Medical Center after being shot in the 6100 block of South Wabash Avenue in Washington Park. He was shot in the lower backside, hip, and leg, and was in fair condition.
- At 11:39 p.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2500 block of East 78th Street in South Shore when she got into a quarrel with a man. The man shot the woman in the hip, torso, and lower backside before running off. The woman was reported in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 12:17 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 3800 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park when a man came up and shot him in the hip. The victim was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.
- At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of North Lower Wacker Drive downtown when someone in a passing silver BMW fired shots. The victim was struck in both arms and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
- At 12:47 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was a passenger in a traveling vehicle in the 4900 block of South Paulina Street in Back of the Yards when he was shot in the lower backside. The driver made it more than two miles to the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue, where the Fire Department came and took the victim to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. He was in serious condition.
- At 1:37 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest by a male suspect described as being 17 or 18, after a quarrel in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue in West Rogers Park. The victim was first taken to Swedish Hospital, and was then taken to NorthShore Evanston Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
- At 2:09 a.m. Sunday, two people were traveling in a vehicle in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street in Chatham when someone in a black Ford shot them both. A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head, leg, and arm, and the 28-year-old man who was driving was grazed in the arm. He drove to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he refused treatment and the teen girl was in fair condition.
- At 4:54 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was driving in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue in South Chicago when a man came up and shot him in the face. The victim drove to Advocate Trinity Hospital and was transferred to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
- Two men were shot at 5:32 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in Wet Garfield Park. One man, 53, was shot once in the right abdomen and once in the right wrist. The other, 50, was shot once in the neck. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The younger man said they were walking down an alley when a man began firing at them and then fled in an unknown direction.
- At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 300 block of West 59th Street in Englewood when someone came up and shot him. The victim was grazed in the left knee and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 12:02 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was in front of a home in the 10100 block of South LaSalle Street in Fernwood when a vehicle came up and someone inside shot her. The victim was struck in the facial area and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
- At 12:56 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Avalon Avenue in Avalon Park when someone came up and shot him. He was shot in the foot and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 3:49 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was at the front of a residence in the 6100 block of South Green Street in Englewood when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.
- At 4:35 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was near the street in the 8300 block of South Exchange Avenue in South Chicago when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The victim was struck in the torso and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 6:40 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was approached by a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Canalport Avenue in East Pilsen and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition after being shot in the hand.