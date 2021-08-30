CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 56 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday evening, and six of them were killed.

At least seven of the surviving victims were the age of 18.

The first fatal shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. in the 900 block of West 59th Street in Englewood.

A 27-year-old man was driving when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times. The victim’s car crashed into two unoccupied parked cars, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park. He had been shot in the face, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 2:32 a.m. Sunday, two people were outside at a gathering in the 4800 block of South Justine Street in Back of the Yards when someone shot them both. A 26-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and refused medical treatment, but a 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and was pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital.

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was walking in the 200 block of East 71st Street in Park Manor when someone in a black Nissan sport-utility vehicle shot him after a quarrel. The victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At 5:08 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was in his car in the 2700 block of South Pulaski Road in Little Village when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There was a mass shooting at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, in which four people were wounded at a large gathering in the 2800 block of West 12th Place, in Douglass Park in the Lawndale community. Witnesses were uncooperative, so it was unknown who fired the shots or from whence they came.

All four victims self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 36-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man were each shot in the leg, while a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm.

One of the latest shootings took place in the 1200 block of North Kedzie around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

According to CPD, a 31-year-old male victim was traveling southbound in his vehicle when he heard several loud gun shots and felt pain. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

In the 7700 block of South Shore Drive around 1:50 a.m. Monday, a 55-year-old male victim responded to loud knocking at his door. He cracked open the door and a male suspect forced his way in with a gun. Police said “the victim and the offender had a verbal altercation before the offender shot the victim multiple times in the torso before fleeing the scene.” The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead

Police said in the 7500 block of South Honore, at around 2:33 Monday morning, A 26-year-old man was trying to enter his home when he heard gun shots and felt pain. He received a gunshot wound and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old was shot in the 6500 block of South Kimbark at approximately 2:00 a.m. Monday. He was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when a man walked up to the vehicle and shot the 20 year-old. He received a gunshot wound to the thigh and taken to University of Chicago in fair condition.

6500 Block of S. King Dr. on August 30, 2021 @ approx. 12:30 a.m.-3rd District Person Shot30-AUG-2021 01:53 AM

A 22 year old male victim was outside when two unidentified males approached him and asked where he was from. The victim ignored the questioned and continued walking. Moments later, the victim heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gsw to the leg and was transported to U of C where he is listed in stable condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: