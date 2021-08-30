CHICAGO (CBS) —Some kids may have to find another way to school Monday morning because there aren’t enough school bus drivers.
On Friday, 73 bus drivers quit. Now the district is short 500 drivers. And that means no rides for about 2,100 students.
CPS is offering affected families $1,000 in transportation stipends for the first two weeks of school and $500 dollars for the following months.
As of Saturday, about 12,400 students did have a bus route. Of those 5,500 would be affected by extended route times and would receive stipends.