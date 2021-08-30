CHICAGO (CBS ) — It’s time to mask up again.
Starting Monday, across Illinois, you’ll have to keep your face covered indoors.READ MORE: At Least 6 Killed, 56 Shot In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
The rule applies to everyone over the age of two inside public places, regardless of your vaccination status. Similar requirements have already started in the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County.READ MORE: CPS Bus Driver Shortage Forces Kids To Find Another Way To Class
Governor Pritzker said his statewide mask mandate is one way to stop hospitals from filling up with COVID patients. Meanwhile, the governor is not bringing back indoor capacity limits for the time being.MORE NEWS: It's Back To School For Chicago Public Schools Students