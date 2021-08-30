DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, COVID-19, Governor Pritzker, Illinois, Mask Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS ) — It’s time to mask up again.

Starting Monday, across Illinois, you’ll have to keep your face covered indoors.

READ MORE: At Least 6 Killed, 56 Shot In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

The rule applies to everyone over the age of two inside public places, regardless of your vaccination status. Similar requirements have already started in the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County.

READ MORE: CPS Bus Driver Shortage Forces Kids To Find Another Way To Class

Governor Pritzker said his statewide mask mandate is one way to stop hospitals from filling up with COVID patients. Meanwhile, the governor is not bringing back indoor capacity limits for the time being.

MORE NEWS: It's Back To School For Chicago Public Schools Students

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff