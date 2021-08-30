CHICAGO (CBS) — American Red Cross volunteers from Illinois are headed south to help people affected by Hurricane Ida.
Charles “Sarge” Hughes loaded up the Red Cross relief van Monday morning and is on his way to Louisiana. The retired Marine Corps veteran has been a volunteer for more than four years.READ MORE: Attorneys Say CPD Officer Tried To Tackle Woman As She Walked Her Dog At North Avenue Beach, Claim She Was Racially Profiled
Some volunteers are already in Baton Rouge helping people forced from their homes by Hurricane Ida.READ MORE: It's Back To School For Chicago Public Schools Students
From helping families have a place to sleep or a warm blanket to wrap around them, volunteers are working to comfort those in need.
They’re handing out meals, clean-up kits and water. So far, the Red Cross is sending in 600 volunteers to help with aftermath from Hurricane Ida.MORE NEWS: Live Updates From CBS News: 'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Ida Slams Louisiana