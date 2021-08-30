CHICAGO (CBS) — Rayon Allen was on probation for killing a woman in a 2018 hit and run.

But five months after a judge sentenced him, police said the Chicago man plowed down more pedestrians in East Lakeview Sunday morning.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the rampage of reckless driving ended early Sunday morning at Broadway and West Sheridan Road. The black iron fence outside Gill Park on the southwest corner of the intersection remained off kilter Monday evening because the suspect’s car crashed into it.

That in turn happened after police said he ran down three people. Two were badly hurt, but all three survived – unlike the woman police said the same driver hit in 2018.

It was just before 1 a.m. Sunday when the Lakeview crash happened. Someone wearing flip-flops was crossing the street at Irving Park Road and Broadway into the cross hairs of a driver.

The flip-flops were left behind at the scene,

On dispatch radio, there were reports of “a hit-and-run, people in the street injured, black SUV fled the scene.”

Chicago Police said at Broadway and Irving Park, a car struck a man and woman – both 39 – before making a U-turn, clipping the BP gas station at the southwest corner, and heading south on Broadway.

That was when the SUV struck a 55-year-old cyclist, who had stopped to help the pair who’d been hit earlier.

That driver kept going two blocks before plowing into the fence outside Gill Park at Broadway and West Sheridan, where he was arrested.

We have learned this is not the first time the driver has hit a person and drove off. Allen, 32, was also arrested in September 2018 in a hit-and-run that left a 93-year-old woman dead.

Police said Allen was driving on Sheridan Road near Bryn Mawr Avenue in Edgewater when he hit and killed the woman. In March of this year, he pled guilty to reckless homicide for that incident – and was sentenced to 30 months’ probation

He was on probation on Sunday when police said he hit those three pedestrians happened.

The woman and the cyclist were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition for head trauma. The other man was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition with leg pain.

Allen was charged with three misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound and two citations — one for failing to reduce speed and one for failing to keep in the lanes, police said.

He will be back in court in October.

Saavedra did speak today with a family member of the 93-year-old woman who died. The family member said they couldn’t share their reaction to this alleged hit and run right now, because they are still looking at taking more legal action in the wake of their mother’s death.