CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities notified 9th District residents of three burglaries in Bridgeport this month.
At each business, the offenders broke in and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.READ MORE: COPA Recommends CPD Officer Seen Struggling With Woman Walking Dog Be Relieved Of Powers Or Placed On Leave; Officer Has Past Misconduct Allegations And Has Been Arrested Before
The incidents occurred in the 400 block of West 31st Street Aug. 16 and 17 between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m., in the 3100 block of South Wallace Aug. 28 at 3:45 a.m. and in the 500 block of West 35th Street Aug. 30 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.READ MORE: Hackers Obtain Personal Information Of 600,000 DuPage Medical Group Patients
Authorities advised business owners to keep their property well-lit; report suspicious activity immediately; keep doors and windows secured; immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks; save copies of video surveillance if available; call the police and don’t touch anything if you’re a victim and if approached by a witness, request their contact information.MORE NEWS: Chicago Man Facing Federal Charges After Making False Statements In Purchase Of More Than 20 Firearms
Chicago Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.