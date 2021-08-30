CHICAGO (CBS) — Schedules for some Metra riders will be changing for two train lines starting next Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Rock Island and North Central Service lines will see updated timetables and stopping patterns for both inbound and outbound services.
Metra said the change comes as many riders begin to return to the office on a regular basis following the Labor Day holiday.
The move also comes after a local crew shortage forced Metra to cancel to BNSF trains departing Union Station on Sunday morning.