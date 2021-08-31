CHICAGO (CBS) — Two rideshare drivers are carjacked using stun guns in two separate incidents Monday night.
In both carjackings police said the suspects used a taser to stun the victims.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports from CPD headquarters both victims in the cases from Monday night were rideshare drivers.
The first one was just before 10:00 Monday night. Police said a rideshare driver was attacked by two male passengers near Sawyer and Kedzie on Chicago’s northwest side.
One of the passengers tased the driver multiple times on his torso. The driver got out of his car and the suspected carjackers drove off in his black Toyota Highlander.
Less than 90 minutes later, just before 11:20, another carjacking. It also involving a rideshare driver and a stun gun. It happened about three and a half miles south near Ohio and St. Louis Avenue.
Police said the driver in this case was also attacked by two male passengers. They tased him on his neck and forced him out of his gray Toyota Camry before driving off in the car.
CPD said the drivers in both carjacking cases refused to go to the hospital. Authorities can’t confirm any connection between the two carjackings, but again, a stun gun was used in both cases.
The suspects are still at large.