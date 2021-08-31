CHICAGO (CBS) — For the exception of Vermont, every state in the union is now on Chicago’s travel advisory.
Last week, four other states were added to Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory, meaning unvaccinated travelers from the vast majority of the United States are now urged to either quarantine or provide a recent negative COVID test when they arrive in the city.
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDP) unvaccinated people traveling from states or territories on the list are asked to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago, or to quarantine for 10 days when they arrive.
Those who are fully vaccinated are exempt from the advisory to quarantine or test negative for the virus.
City officials said all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, are still subject to the city’s indoor mask mandate, as well as the requirement to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.
COVID-19 Travel Advisory Update: We are updating our Advisory to align with the CDC guidance for UNVACCINATED people (See thread below): pic.twitter.com/o0PRZnbXGV
— ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) August 31, 2021