CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman was critically wounded Tuesday night when a motorcycle slammed into a minivan at 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue.
At 8:20 p.m., a 30-year-old man was headed north on Stony Island Avenue astride his motorcycle with a 26-year-old woman onboard with him, when they hit the passenger side of a Chrysler Pacifica headed south and trying to make a left turn onto 95th Street.
The man riding the motorcycle died at the scene. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The silver minivan into which the motorcycle slammed was being driven by a 26-year-old woman. There were two passengers – an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy. None were injured, police said.
No tickets were pending in connection with the accident.