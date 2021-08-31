CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 36 businesses in Chicago are in violation of the city’s indoor mask mandate.
The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection investigated almost 120 violations since Aug. 20.
It issued 16 notices and 20 citations to businesses that failed to follow the mask mandate.
As cases continue to rise in Chicago, the department wants businesses to know it will be strictly enforcing the mandate.
People are encouraged to call 311 to report any violations.