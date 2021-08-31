CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban Inverness man has pleaded guilty for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
Bradley Rukstales, 53, is the ex-suburban tech company CEO arrested after joining the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was fired by Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia the same day he was hit with federal charges for his role in the riot.
Five people died in the attack. Rukstales faces six months in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Rukstales was one several people hit with federal charges after supporters of President Donald Trump turned violent and stormed the Capitol on January 6. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar confirmed Cogensia's board of directors fired Rukstales.
Rukstales was initially charged with unlawful entry in D.C. Superior Court, but now federal prosecutors have charged him with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
"This decision was made because Rukstales' actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well," said Joel Schiltz, who was promoted from senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer to acting CEO after Rukstales was fired.
The federal charges include the following: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.