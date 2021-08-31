By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a stolen semi-automatic handgun in Douglas Park in 2020.READ MORE: 48 States Now On Chicago's Travel Advisory
Chicago Police officers responded the evening of Aug. 12, 2020 to the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive after receiving a call of a person with a gun, officials said.
The officers saw Lee in the driver’s seat of a van and as they approached him, Lee got out of the van and ran toward a grassy area before being apprehended.READ MORE: Harvey Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Stealing Urn Containing Infant's Ashes From Elmhurst Home
Officers later discovered the gun in the van’s console.
Lee pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm, officials said.
He had previously been convicted of felonies in state court and was prohibited by federal law from possessing the gun.MORE NEWS: Chicago Woman Files Lawsuit After Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend Stole Cat, Convinced Animal Hospital To Remove Microchip
A U.S. District Judge imposed his prison sentence Aug. 26 after a hearing in Chicago.