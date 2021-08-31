DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police, Chris Tobe, Police Pension Fund, Policemen’s Annuity & Benefit Fund of Chicago, Twisted Priorities

CHICAGO (CBS) — A scathing report has been issued about Chicago’s police pension fund, claiming taxpayers are paying millions of dollars more than needed in unnecessary fees.

Financial auditor Chris Tobe released a report Tuesday, three months after a group of retired officers hired him to review the management of the Policemen’s Annuity & Benefit Fund of Chicago.

READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Girl Shot In Arm While Walking With Father In Englewood

The report is titled, “Twisted Priorities: Putting Wall Street & Chicago money managers’ interests over Police Officers & Taxpayers.”

Read The Full Report

READ MORE: Bradley Rukstales, Suburban Chicago Man, Pleads Guilty For Role In Capitol Riot

Tobe said the police pension fund is one of the most underfunded in the country.

He said those hidden fees should set off alarms for taxpayers.

“The financials claim around $7 million a year, but I’ve estimated over $70 million – 10 times that amount – paid out in no-bid contracts to mostly what we call private equity hedge funds,” Tobe said.

MORE NEWS: Mother Of Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French Issues Emotional Letter On What Would Have Been Officer's 30th Birthday

Tobe is also suing the pension fund. He claims the fund failed to give him pertinent – and what should be public – information after he filed a public records request.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff