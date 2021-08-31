CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the suspects behind two separate rideshare carjackings.

In both cases, police said two male passengers used a stun gun on the victims. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe talked with a ride share driver who’s now even more concerned about become a target.

There’s been more than a thousand carjackings in Chicago this year. And the problem is clearly showing no signs of slowing down.

One rideshare driver said it’s made him rethink how he does his job.

“When we get a call, you head to the destination, you don’t know what you pick up.”

Mohammad Khan has worked as an Uber driver for about eight years. He said he knows plenty of fellow rideshare drivers who’ve been carjacked. Some of them at gunpoint.

“Oh that’s scary. Absolutely,” Khan said. “Everybody is scared from that kind of stuff.”

That’s even more true, considering the rise in carjackings in Chicago. The two from overnight are examples of the trend.

Khan said incidents like these are why he mainly works in the mornings for the limo service part of Uber.

“Now I decide to drive a limo, because limo 99% you’re safe,” Khan said. “Because always you’re picking up the people who can afford to pay for that ride.”

But he’s hoping something can be done to keep carjackers off the streets.

“I don’t understand why people do that. And the city needs to work for that to save our life,” Khan said.