CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl was shot in the arm late Tuesday in Englewood.
At 4:27 p.m., the girl was in front of a home in the 600 block of West 61st Street, near Wallace Street, when she was struck by gunfire, police said. The source of the gunfire is not known.
The Fire Department had earlier reported the girl was sitting inside a car.
The girl was shot in the arm and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, and later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. She was in good condition, police said.
The Fire Department said the girl was shot in the arm twice.
At the scene late Tuesday, CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported police were on the scene looking for evidence and shell casings just after 6 p.m.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives were investigating.