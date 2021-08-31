By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating two shootings that took place early Tuesday morning on I-57 near 111th and 127th streets.
State troopers responded to I-57 southbound near 111th after a shooting occurred at about 2:10 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. Initial reports indicate a person from an unknown vehicle shot at another vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old man from Markham who wasn't hurt by the gunshots. His passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Markham, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Just hours later at about 5:30 a.m., someone shot at a 52-year-old Chicago man’s vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street. He wasn’t injured, police said.
Both incidents are under investigation.
Illinois State Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any knowledge of the shooting to call (847) 294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.