CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — Masks will be now required in schools in Crown Point, Indiana because of a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The Crown Point Community School Corporation said after just nine days in school, 55 people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 880 people are under quarantine as close contacts.
The district noted that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has empowered the state health commissioner to establish requirements schools must follow when students test positive for COVID-19 or are identified as close conducts. The commissioner issued an order under which in mask-optional environments, anyone within six feet of a COVID-19 positive person is a close contact, while in classroom environments where masks are required, that figure is reduced to three feet.
So that its schools can use the three-foot measurement, reduce close contact numbers, and keep kids in school, masks will be required during the school day in Crown Point effective Wednesday.
Under state rules, vaccinated close contacts do not need to quarantine. Unvaccinated close contacts must quarantine for 10 days – but they can return earlier, after eight days, if they receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test result after day five of quarantine.
"Some of you will welcome this change, while others will not," the district said.
All COVID-19 information for Crown Point schools can be found at the district website.