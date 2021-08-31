AFC East Preview: 'Looking At A Division That Could Have Four Really Good Quarterbacks For The Next 10 Years,' Says CBS Miami's Michael CugnoThe AFC East is undergoing a youth movement at the most important position in sports and CBS Miami's Michael Cugno believes this division could have a decade of stellar play ahead.

How To Play CBS Chicago's Pro Football Knockout PoolThink you have what it takes to last the season in our Knockout Pool? Sign up today to compete against players from across the country and a shot at $1,000!

Northwestern Wildcats Are In Game Week Mode As They Prepare To Take On Michigan State In Season Opener On FridayIt is about to be Friday Night Lights in Evanston, and the Northwestern Wildcats are officially in game week mode as they prepare to open the season against Michigan State.

Bears Must Solidify 53-Man Roster By Tuesday; Andy Dalton Ready To Go For Week OneThe Bears are unofficially in prep mode for week one against the Los Angeles Rams.

Family In Glen Ellyn Thrilled As Swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger Makes Paralympic Dream Come True In TokyoA local swimmer made her Paralympic dreams come true over the weekend.

Baseball Report: Shohei Ohtani Keeps Boosting MVP CredentialsThis week's Baseball Report looks at Ohtani's 40-20 milestone, the Yankees' winning streak, and the Mets giving the "thumbs down" gesture to their fans.