GARY, Ind. (CBS) — The State of Indiana has issued an alert after a 15-year-old boy who is deemed to be in “extreme danger” went missing.
Police in Gary are investigating the disappearance of Davion Blakes. He was last seen at 3 a.m. Tuesday, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.
Davion is Black, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Davion is asked to call the Gary Police Department at (219) 660-0031 or 911.