CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities advise people avoid westbound Illinois Route 390 after an accident involving an overturned semi.
According to the Hanover Park Police, drivers should avoid that area because of "current traffic congestion" expected to last for some time.
Illinois State Police are on the scene with help from Hanover Park Police and Fire Departments.

AVOID westbound I-390 approaching Lake St. for the next 1.5 hours due to an overturned Semi. https://t.co/NdwnVTBDSf
— Hanover Park Police (@HanoverParkPD) August 31, 2021
This is a developing story.