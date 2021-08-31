DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities advise people avoid westbound Illinois Route 390 after an accident involving an overturned semi.

According to the Hanover Park Police, drivers should avoid that area because of  “current traffic congestion” expected to last for some time.

Illinois State Police are on the scene with help from Hanover Park Police and Fire Departments.

This is a developing story.

