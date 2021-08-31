CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago gig workers on Tuesday demanded answers outside Lyft’s Chicago Driver Center, saying multiple drivers each week get deactivated with no recourse.
The Chicago Gig Alliance said this is nothing new.
The group said the system is set up to benefit people who complain, even if it's bogus.
Maurice Clark was a Lyft driver for three years. Lyft deactivated him after two different customers claimed he fell asleep while driving in early August.
Clark said he wasn’t allowed to defend himself.