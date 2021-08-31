By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Waukegan school bus driver is facing criminal sexual assault charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor relative, officials said.
Richard Villanueva, 57, was arrested Tuesday after the victim reported Aug. 24 to police that they had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions over a period of years as a child.
Villanueva was brought in by Waukegan Police for questioning where police secured corroborating statements from him, officials said. His bond was set at $750,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 21.
Since the investigation is ongoing, police encouraged any parent of a student that may have encountered Villanueva to speak with their child. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Waukegan Police Department Investigations Unit at (847) 360-9000.