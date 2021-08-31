By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A St. Charles Township man was sentenced to seven years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, officials said.READ MORE: 48 States Now On Chicago's Travel Advisory
Jeffrey J. Haugen, 30, of the 6N block of Park Place, allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend in March of 2019 and chased her upstairs, pushed her onto the bed, put her into a chokehold to obstruct her breathing and then struck her in the head with her cell phone, according to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney.READ MORE: Harvey Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Stealing Urn Containing Infant's Ashes From Elmhurst Home
While he was free on bond from the first case in January of this year, Haugen and a new girlfriend got into an argument and he placed his hands around her neck, causing her to lose consciousness to the point that she defecated, officials said. When he let go of her, she escaped and grabbed a rock, which Haugen took from her, striking her in the head with it. He then pushed her to the floor and broke her nose.
Haugen must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence, according to Illinois law.MORE NEWS: Chicago Woman Files Lawsuit After Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend Stole Cat, Convinced Animal Hospital To Remove Microchip
He receives credit for 175 days served in the Kane County Jail.