CHICAGO (CBS) — A bullet shattered a car window and grazed a woman’s arm in broad daylight in the South Loop on Tuesday.
Police said at 8:56 a.m., a group of people began quarreling with each other in a car on Cermak Road just west of State Street, near the Hilliard Towers Apartments.
Shots were fired, shattering the window of another car and wounding a 26-year-old woman who was sitting on the passenger side.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a graze wound to her left arm.
There were two men and two women in the car from which the shots were fired, which is described as a blue Chevrolet Impala.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.