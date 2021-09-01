CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday evening in an apartment on the Northwest Side.
The shooting happened on Byron Street near Laramie Avenue in the Portage Park community.
Police said at 8:37 p.m., the boy was inside an apartment when another male of an unspecified age shot him in the chest.
The boy was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect was placed into custody on the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said.
Police believe the incident was domestic in nature.
Area Five detectives were investigating late Wednesday.