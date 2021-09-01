By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago Police officers have been charged with aggravated battery (public way) and official misconduct, the Cook County State's Attorney confirmed Wednesday.
Details were not immediately available, but the Chicago Tribune reports the charges against Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara stem from the two officers allegedly beating a teen in Woodlawn Jan. 10. The alleged victim was a 17-year-old boy the two officers were pursuing after the teen stole a car, used it to hit a police vehicle and pointed a gun at the cops. Both cops are in custody, according to the Tribune.
Shafer and Guebara are set to appear in bond court Wednesday at noon.
