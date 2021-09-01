CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in locating the family of a 4-year-old found alone in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday.
Nia, 4, was found alone, around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of North Central Avenue.
Police do not know her last name or where she lives. “Nia” is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
