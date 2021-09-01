Schwindel, Happ Homer; Cubs Hold On To Beat TwinsFrank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Grandal, Abreu Power White Sox To Win Over PiratesYasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the Chicago White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Wide Receivers Dazz Newsome, Ridley Riley Among Those Cut As Bears Finalize 53-Man RosterTuesday was cut day for the Bears’ final roster, and those not surviving the reckoning included wide receivers Dazz Newsome and Riley Ridley.

AFC East Preview: 'Looking At A Division That Could Have Four Really Good Quarterbacks For The Next 10 Years,' Says CBS Miami's Michael CugnoThe AFC East is undergoing a youth movement at the most important position in sports and CBS Miami's Michael Cugno believes this division could have a decade of stellar play ahead.

Northwestern Wildcats Are In Game Week Mode As They Prepare To Take On Michigan State In Season Opener On FridayIt is about to be Friday Night Lights in Evanston, and the Northwestern Wildcats are officially in game week mode as they prepare to open the season against Michigan State.