DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Austin, Chicago, Chicago Police, Missing Child

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in locating the family of a 4-year-old found alone in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday.

Nia, 4, was found alone, around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of North Central Avenue.

READ MORE: Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii

Police do not know her last name or where she lives. “Nia” is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

READ MORE: Person Stabbed At Chase Bank Branch In River North

 

 

 

MORE NEWS: PAWS Chicago Volunteers Help Animal Shelters Affected By Hurricane Ida

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff