CHICAGO (CBS) — Roster expansion for the White Sox meant the return of rookie Gavin Sheets Wednesday, and he hit two home runs and helped the Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3.
But Sheets' return was not actually the most noteworthy of the night.
That honor goes to Army Sgt. 1st Class Daniel LaCosse, who came to Guaranteed Rate Field to embrace his son – who shares a first name with slugger Sheets – after 10 months away in Kuwait.
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2021
LaCosse picked up his son Gavin and held him tight. LaCosse’s wife, Aubrey, and daughter, Alyssa, were also there for the pleasant surprise.
LaCosse's mother might have been the most visibly surprised. Her hand was on her chest as her mouth hung open.
The Sox welcomed home the 18-year Army veteran from West Lafayette, Indiana, and they got the win too. Now that was a good night at the ballpark.