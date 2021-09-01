CHICAGO (CBS) — An person at a Chase Bank bank in River North was stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning, according to police dispatch reports.
The attack happened at the branch in the 600 block of North Dearborn.
There is an ambulance at the scene. The person was taken to Northwestern hospital, according to dispatch reports.
Police are looking for the suspect.
It is unclear whether the person stabbed was a customer or bank employee. Initially, police believed the victim was a bank employee.
Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
Developing