By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bartlett teen is facing reckless homicide charges after allegedly causing a crash in early August that killed two Bartlett High School teens.READ MORE: Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii
The teen has been charged in a juvenile petition with two counts of felony reckless homicide after allegedly causing the rollover crash that killed Alex Czerwik and Cameron Kelty, both 16.READ MORE: Person Stabbed At Chase Bank Branch In River North
The teen was driving his mother’s car Aug. 3 with three friends northbound on Newport Boulevard when he “accelerated rapidly, drove at a high rate of speed in excess of 100mph without regard to existing traffic conditions, and failed to decrease speed adequately when approaching the curve at Devon Avenue.” This caused him to drive off the road at a curve and crash into a utility pole, killing Czerwik — who was sitting in the passenger seat — at the scene. Kelty passed away Aug. 6 from his injuries.MORE NEWS: PAWS Chicago Volunteers Help Animal Shelters Affected By Hurricane Ida
The initial court appearance for the teen and his parents is scheduled for Sept. 30.