CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster is set — for now — after a flurry of moves by General Manager Ryan Pace, including placing rook tackle Teven Jenkins on injured reserve.
The number one question for most Bears fans right now is when we will see Justin Fields starting regular season games and why it isn’t right away after he appeared ready to play this preseason.READ MORE: Driver Caught With Egg On His Face, Fired After Company Connects Him With Spree Pelting Chicagoans With Raw Eggs
“He’s exactly where we hoped he would be. I don’t think it changes our plan at all. I know the fans are excited, and we’re excited, too. It starts with how we feel about Andy. There’s no need for us to rush Justin,” said Pace.READ MORE: Walmart On Hiring Spree, Offering $20 An Hour Plus College Tuition
And that seems to be it. The plan all along has been to start Andy Dalton, and Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are sticking with that plan.
“Our goal all along is to win games with Andy and then look over at the other field, look at the future of this franchise we have right here. That’s our goal, and we haven’t changed from that,”MORE NEWS: Michael Jordan's Personally-Worn Underwear, Other Clothing Items Go Up For Auction
Among the flurry of moves, the Bears placed Danny Trevathan on IR with a sore knee, meaning he’ll be out at least the first three games. And camp standout Rodney Adams was waived as the team brought in two new receivers. Adams could return on the practice squad.