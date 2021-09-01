By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for unlawfully dealing shotguns and other firearms in Chicago, officials said.READ MORE: Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii
Paris Steele, 23, illegally sold five firearms in Chicago in 2016 and 2017 to an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement. Among the firearms were two shotguns, two handguns and a rifle.READ MORE: Person Stabbed At Chase Bank Branch In River North
Officials said the serial number on one of the handguns had been obliterated to prevent tracing by police, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois. Steele also sold the cooperating individual more than 30 grams of crack cocaine, officials said.
In 2017, while Steele was on bond and awaiting trial in this case, videos surfaced on social media of him holding a firearm and threatening violence against others.MORE NEWS: PAWS Chicago Volunteers Help Animal Shelters Affected By Hurricane Ida
He pleaded guilty to federal firearm and drug charges and was sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison.