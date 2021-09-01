CHICAGO (CBS) — Waters are choppy at the beach, and a Beach Hazards Statement up through Thursday morning for waves 3-6 feet and dangerous rip currents.
It will be clear and pleasant Wednesday evening with a low of 62.
Clouds roll in off the lake late Wednesday night with a stray possibility of a sprinkle toward morning. Most areas stay dry.
It will be clearing throughout the day on Thursday, with a high of 79.
The next system brings a few showers Friday afternoon through Saturday. The high for Friday is 78.