By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Waters are choppy at the beach, and a Beach Hazards Statement up through Thursday morning for waves 3-6 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Beach Hazards: 09.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be clear and pleasant Wednesday evening with a low of 62.

7 a.m. Thursday: 09.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds roll in off the lake late Wednesday night with a stray possibility of a sprinkle toward morning. Most areas stay dry.

3 p.m. Thursday: 09.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be clearing throughout the day on Thursday, with a high of 79.

Precipitation Chances: 09.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next system brings a few showers Friday afternoon through Saturday. The high for Friday is 78.

7 Day Forecast: 09.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

