By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– September is off to a mild start.

Wednesday’s temperatures are in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Choppy waves on the lake are creating a high swim risk through Thursday morning. A beach hazard statement has been posted.

Dry and comfortable conditions hold through the end of the week.

