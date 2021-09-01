CHICAGO (CBS)– September is off to a mild start.
This is nice…. like really nice. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wPwdmBW8lj
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 1, 2021
Choppy waves on the lake are creating a high swim risk through Thursday morning. A beach hazard statement has been posted.
Dangerous swimming conditions along Illinois and Indiana beaches today. Beach Hazards statement posted through tomorrow morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mhvayP4MA9
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 1, 2021
Dry and comfortable conditions hold through the end of the week.