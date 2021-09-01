CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver has been fired from Value Furniture after some sleuthing Chicagoans helped his company connect him with a year-long spree of pelting people walking on the street with raw eggs.
Dozens of victims say they were struck with raw eggs launched out of a truck in 86 separate attacks that took place mostly on the North Side.
Value Home Furniture released the following statement:
The company was unaware that this driver was engaged in this unauthorized conduct. The driver was promptly terminated upon his wrongful actions being brought to the attention of the company. The company has no further comment at this time.
Moshe Tamssot runs True Chicago, a series of neighborhood Facebook pages. He turned the many posts of egg attacks into a single page, mapping the 86 attacks.
"I just set up the Chicago Egg Hunters as a repository for everyone's information," Tamssot said.
Nearly every victim mentioned a white truck, and the more than 600 group members got to work. They cracked the case, catching the plate and tracking it to a store on the Southwest Side.
“To basically get the message back to the egg truck folks that you’ve had a good run, it was kind of funny, you haven’t caused serious injury yet, but it’s very possible,” said Tamssot.
The manager at the Southwest Side store linked to the truck's plates said he just found out about this situation Monday.
Chicago Police said anybody with information can submit a tip online at CPDTIP.com