CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver has been fired from Value Furniture after some sleuthing Chicagoans helped his company connect him with a year-long spree of pelting people walking on the street with raw eggs.

Dozens of victims say they were struck with raw eggs launched out of a truck in 86 separate attacks that took place mostly on the North Side.

Value Home Furniture released the following statement:

The company was unaware that this driver was engaged in this unauthorized conduct. The driver was promptly terminated upon his wrongful actions being brought to the attention of the company. The company has no further comment at this time.

The driver was connected to the attacks after a group charted them through a number of Facebook pages.