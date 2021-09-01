DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Cook County Jail, CPD, Ella French, Eric Morgan

CHICAGO (CBS) —One of the brothers charged in the death of Chicago police officer Ella French is scheduled to go before a judge Wednesday.

Eric Morgan is currently being held in the Cook County Jail without bond. Officer French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7.

READ MORE: Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii

The hearing is happening just one day after what would have been officer French’s 30th birthday. CPD members, including Superintendent David Brown, met with the officer’s mother Elizabeth, who blew out candles on a birthday cake made for her daughter.

READ MORE: Person Stabbed At Chase Bank Branch In River North

CBS 2 Chicago Staff