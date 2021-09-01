CHICAGO (CBS) —One of the brothers charged in the death of Chicago police officer Ella French is scheduled to go before a judge Wednesday.
Eric Morgan is currently being held in the Cook County Jail without bond. Officer French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7.READ MORE: Chloe Mrozak Of Oak Lawn Charged For Having Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Card In Hawaii
The hearing is happening just one day after what would have been officer French’s 30th birthday. CPD members, including Superintendent David Brown, met with the officer’s mother Elizabeth, who blew out candles on a birthday cake made for her daughter.READ MORE: Person Stabbed At Chase Bank Branch In River North
Tonight, we honored Officer Ella French on what would have been her 30th birthday. Ella will forever be remembered as a hero and her memory will never be forgotten. Ella's legacy lives on through her courageous mother, her family and the men and women of the @Chicago_Police. pic.twitter.com/oEFXubKhlB
— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) September 1, 2021MORE NEWS: PAWS Chicago Volunteers Help Animal Shelters Affected By Hurricane Ida