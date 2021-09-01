CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Illinois Democrats were poised to set new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans.
Some community groups added that the process was rushed and maps were drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power in the state Legislature.
Lawmakers on Tuesday approved a do-over of maps that majority Democrats approved and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year. Those maps prompted lawsuits from top Illinois Republicans and a Latino civil rights organization.
By passing new maps Democrats continued to control map-making rather than risk a judge throwing out the legislative maps or allowing a bipartisan commission to take over — a process that could end with Republicans having the final say. Illinois Democrats haven't yet voted on new congressional maps.
