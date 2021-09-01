CHICAGO (CBS) — Michael Jordan’s personally-worn underwear are going up for auction.
Yes, it's true. The Bulls legend's underwear are among several items that has been placed up for auction by Lelands.
The underwear have Jordan's last name printed on it, and they apparently have gotten plenty of use. Lelands points out the loose threads and worn logo.
There are other items Jordan wore that are also part of the auction – including coats, jackets, suits, dress shirts, athletic shirts, and belts.
The collection of clothing items come from the personal collection of Jordan's late personal bodyguard, John Michael Wozniak, who appeared in the documentary "The Last Dance" about Jordan and the Bulls' championship reign in the 1990s.
The bid as of Wednesday evening was $605.